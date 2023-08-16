WGNO viewer, Charles Smith sent in video of a possible tornado in St. Tammany Parish on Thursday evening.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials in St. Tammany Parish launched a new and enhanced emergency preparedness system for residents to receive alerts of potential dangers.

The new program, called St. Tammany Alert Telecommunications (STAT), replaces the previous “Alerts! St. Tammany” system. Its purpose is to send out notifications to affected residents, warning them of possible threats to life like hurricanes, severe weather and extreme flooding.

Other alerts include boil water advisories, road closures and heat.

Parish President Mike Cooper said that during times of crisis, having accurate information is important.

“STAT allows us to send targeted notifications directly to our citizens through texts, calls, and emails. St. Tammany Parish is better prepared for emergency situations because of our efforts and this technology.”

Residents will have the freedom to receive alerts for specific events via text, email or phone call.

Officials say to sign up, residents can visit the St. Tammany Parish website or download the Everbridge app and select “enroll.” Once the zip code is entered, select “STAT” and create the account.

