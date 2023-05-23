ST. TAMMANY PARUSH (WGNO) —With only a week before the start of the 2023 Hurricane season, St. Tammany Parish leaders spent Tuesday morning preparing.

St. Tammany officials held a practice session on May 23 at the parishes Emergency Operations Center with sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, state police, and others in attendance. Tuesday’s practice solely focused on storm response.

The attending team members say they learned valuable lessons to use elsewhere.

“Technology is something that we are focused on and trying to implement to help keep our community safe both from a preparedness standpoint and understanding the risks through the response and even recovery snd so there is always something new. One of the things I’ll ask of these participants today, when they go through this exercise, is to give us feedback. What did they see? Where are the gaps? Where can we improve? Where can we improve? Where can we provide a better service to our public?” said Clint Ory, Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.

Ory was recently hired as director only a week prior.

