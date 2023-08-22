ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to discuss fire concerns.

Parish President Mike Cooper will be joined by Emergency Operations and Homeland Security Director Clint Ory and representatives from each of the parish’s fire districts.

They will be discussing an uptick in fires and near record fire potential.

The conference is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. See it livestreamed here.

