ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Slidell man dead in St. Tammany Parish on Sunday, Oct. 29.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 59 near U.S. Highway 11 around 9:30 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows 44-year-old James O’Donnell was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 59 when he traveled off the road and into the median. He was then reportedly ejected from the motorcycle.

LSP officials said O’Donnell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing the proper helmet.

The investigation is ongoing, and troopers said a routine toxicology sample was collected from O’Donnell.

