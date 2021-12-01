St. Tammany Parish leaders address rumors surrounding proposed casino project

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Some St. Tammany Parish leaders say they want to end rumors floating around about the proposed casino project for the Slidell area.

At a press conference on Wednesday, parish President Mike Cooper and parish council chairman Michael Lorino said that the parish is only considering the Camelia Bay project — no others.

The leaders also said the parish has not agreed to come up with the $200 million in funding to make the project happen.

“The council has never been in discussions with two casinos at any time, nor the $200 million. Never, never, never,” said Lorina.

Lorino says the parish council did not vote in favor of or against the proposed casino. They simply voted to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide on December 11.