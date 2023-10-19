ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Fire District 11 worked overnight Wednesday, Oct. 18 to put out a large house fire in Hickory, Louisiana.

The fire happened on Highway 41 near Allen Crawford Road north of Pearl River. Everyone was able to escape the home with no reported injuries, according to firefighters.

In a video posted to Facebook, the house and two vehicles are seen engulfed in flames. With the help of five additional St. Tammany Parish Fire Departments, the fire was under control by 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Although the flames have been extinguished, Fire District Seven remained on the scene to watch for any hotspots. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

