SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish firefighters will be at Cross Gates Fitness in Slidell on Monday, Sept. 11, attempting to climb the equivalent of 110 stories in full firefighting gear.

The act is to commemorate the actions of the firefighters who responded to the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

For every flight of stairs the firefighters climb, Cross Gates Fitness will donate $1.

The public is invited to join them, whether it’s for a few steps or to set a personal goal.

All proceeds will be donated to help the Slidell Firefighters Association.

