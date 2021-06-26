St.Tammany Parish Fire District encourages residents to leave the fireworks to the pros this upcoming 4th of July

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 encourages residents to be safe this upcoming 4th of July weekend.

Fire Prevention Chief Robby Marquette, urges families to attend public firework displays put on by professionals who follow state fire codes.

“It’s just not worth the risk. As parents and adults, we have a responsibility to protect our children. While most parents work year-round to keep their children safe if they shoot fireworks off in their yards once

a year, they are placing their children at substantial risk, “said Marquette.

According to the St. Tammany Fire District 1, NFPA supports the local fire department’s efforts to limit and educate the general public on how to handle fireworks due to the unpredictable nature of such materials.

“Playing with fireworks invites disaster,” said Fire Prevention Chief Marquette.

If residents choose to use fireworks the Fire District encourages individuals to be extremely cautious and follow safety guidelines and laws:

Only adults should handle fireworks.

Discuss safety procedures with your children.

Read labels carefully and follow directions.

Never use fireworks indoors.

Be sure spectators are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Never aim or throw fireworks at another person.

Never place your face or any other body part over fireworks.

Leave pieces of fireworks on the ground after an event.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Only light fireworks on smooth, flat surfaces away from houses, dry leaves, and flammable materials.

Sparklers are not toys.

Firework sales and usage are and have been banned inside the city limits of Slidell.

State law prohibits anyone from offering to sell or selling fireworks to any child under the age of fifteen.

Marquette also offers the following suggestions to safeguard your property from potential

firework-related damage:

• Remove all pine straw and dry leave accumulations from rooftops and rain gutters.

• Reduce your potential for exposure by cleaning the areas next to any structures on your

property.

• Wet down your rooftops and soak dry vegetation.

• Walk around and do a visual inspection of your property prior to retiring for the night.

• Please check smoke detectors again, to further ensure the safety of your family.