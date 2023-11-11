ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office has announced the death of District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

The announcement came Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1st Assistant District Attorney J. Collin Sims.

Montgomery died at the age of 67.

He served the community of St. Tammany Parish for eight years starting in 2015.

