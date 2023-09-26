ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an inmate death that happened Monday night as a result of an apparent medical-related incident.

Around 12 a.m. on Sept. 25, detectives said 48-year-old Cathy Lange-Sanchez suffered a medical seizure while in a female holding cell at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Jail personnel intervened and administered life-saving measures before being taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Lange-Sanchez’s body is now in the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Lange-Sanchez was booked into the correctional center following a Sept. 24 arrest by Louisiana State Police for allegedly driving while intoxicated along with other traffic violations.

