ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a Folsom man dead in St. Tammany Parish on Saturday, Dec. 16.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a crash on Louisiana 25 near Martin Road around 1:30 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that 50-year-old Edil Alvarez-Martinez was driving a Ford south on Louisiana 25 when he reportedly missed a curve, drove off the road and hit a tree.

Alvarez-Martinez suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers inside the Ford were uninjured.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected.

