ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Residents in some areas of St. Tammany Parish will be under a boil advisory next week.

According to a statement from the St. Tammany Parish government, all customers of the entire Cross Gates Water System will be affected beginning Monday, April 25 at 9 a.m.

The advisory has been issued out of precaution as crews will be switching the water system from chloramine to free chlorine, which could negatively impact the water’s disinfection.

Officials say the boil advisory will be in effect until rescinded by the Department of Utilities.

All customers are encouraged to use bottled water or disinfect their water before drinking, cooking, or brushing their teeth. Water can be disinfected by bringing it a rolling boil for a full minute.

Customers affected can stay on top of updates from St. Tammany Parish by following the parish Facebook page.