COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A man on the North Shore is dead after a crash in St. Tammany Parish on Friday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton was killed in a two-car collision on LA Highway 437, near the highway’s intersection with LA Highway 40.

LSP reports that around 1:30, Young was driving north on LA 437 when his car crossed the centerline into the path of an oncoming Peterbilt commercial vehicle. Detectives say that Young was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was restrained during the crash and was minorly injured.

It is unclear if impairment is suspected in the crash, however, LSP says toxicology reports from both drivers are pending. The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.