MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) – The St. Tammany Parish Council is calling for an investigation into the potential development of an apartment complex, which was given clearance by the parish president.

The decision was made during a special meeting Monday night.

Councilman David Fitzgerald says he and his fellow council members were left in the dark regarding Parish President Mike Cooper’s approval of the construction of the Covington Trace Ridge Apartments at the intersection of Highway 190 and E Boston Street, an intersection deemed problematic because of traffic and flooding.

“A simple explanation with documentation was all really we were asking for, and since we were refused that, either tacitly or outright, we had no choice but to request it, and not only request it but demand it,” Fitzgerald said.

The council unanimously approved having attorney Ross Lagarde investigate it.

Cooper called the decision a waste of taxpayers’ money and that the council should utilize the district attorney’s office.

“We would feel quite fortunate if that were possible, but we have a conflict of interest,” Fitzgerald explained. “Our own attorney that represents us from the 22nd Judicial [District Court] has stated there’s a conflict of interest.”

Cooper says there isn’t one and maintains he has met with Fitzgerald despite not needing the council’s approval.

“Lacking a change for zoning or a variance request, the council members are not typically brought into being notified about this, particularly from our staff,” the parish president said.

The development was in the permitting phase, and earlier this month, the council implemented a moratorium, prohibiting building permits from being issued.

“The project is on hold,” Cooper said. “I think they went to the extreme measures of asking for the information as opposed to meeting with me again and our staff so that we could explain to them how the process is working.”

We reached out to a spokesperson for the district attorney to see what they had to say about the conflict of interest and are awaiting a response.

