SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The shelter-in-place order for Slidell residents has been lifted after officials say the ammonia leak was contained and repaired.

Around 7 a.m. on Aug. 24, St. Tammany Parish officials responded to 550 Carnation Street at the Thompson Meat Packing plant on a report of an ammonia leak.

In a Facebook post, officials said first responders were in the area working to contain the leak. Residents living within one mile of the area were ordered to shelter in place and avoid the area.

At 7:45 a.m., officials said the leak was under control and contained to the building.

While the leak has been repaired and the order was lifted, officials are still asking individuals to avoid the area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Slidell Police Department and Fire District 1 remain on the scene to assist with traffic control.

