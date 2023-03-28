SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

On Thursday (Mar. 23) officers responded to the corner of Robert Blvd. and Audubon Dr. at about 8:20 p.m. to a call of a woman being hit by a vehicle. Police say the woman was walking on the sidewalk in the area when a speeding car cut through the parking lot, hitting her, and drove off.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her head and leg and was transported to the hospital.

Slidell Police are searching for an older model white Toyota sedan, possibly a Carolla or Camry, with all-black wheels and damage to the passenger side headlight, turn signal, side mirror, and front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-646-6181, PIO@slidellpd.com, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

