Slidell officer arrested for what Police Chief calls ‘disgusting, sickening and reprehensible’ behavior with juvenile

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department wasted little time following up on a criminal complaint concerning one if its officers on Tuesday.

Following an investigation lead by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Officer Donald Nunez was placed under arrest and charged with obscenity, voyeurism, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 12.

“Disgusting, sickening and reprehensible are just a few words that come to mind,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal referring to the accusations against the 66-year-old Slidell native. “Police officers are held to a much higher standard and have the delicate job of maintaining the public’s trust.”

Nunez has been with the department since 1998, and is currently on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

The criminal investigation is still on-going. Additional charges could be filed at a later date.

“When I was informed about this complaint yesterday, we did not waste any time stripping this officer of his badge and placing him under arrest,” said Chief Fandal.

“This is a black eye on us all.”