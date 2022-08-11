SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Slidell Police Department announced the death of a Slidell PD canine officer. According to the police department, K-9 Kano died in the line of duty on Thursday morning.

According to a social media post made by the Slidell Police Department, K-9 Kano and his partner Jake Morris responded to a crime scene and were searching for a suspect. While they were searching for the suspect, K-9 Kano suddenly became ill and was taken to the vet. Shortly after arriving at the vet, Kano passed away. There are no other details on what made Kano sick.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said “This is a tragic time for the Slidell Police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as K-9 Kano is literally a part of the family.” Fandal announced that there will be a service for the canine. Kano will receive full honors.