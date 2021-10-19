Slidell Police Department celebrates National Night Out Against Crime, STPSO announces Drug Take-Back Day

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department hosted the ‘National Night Out Against Crime’ at Heritage Park late Tuesday afternoon.

The festive, family-friendly atmosphere was from 4-6:30 p.m. and featured many of the department’s official vehicles, including the K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and Tiger vehicles, Breast Cancer Awareness vehicle, St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 fire truck, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans Critical Care Transport Team helicopter, plus lots of food, fun and music.

Earlier in the day, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it will participate in a one-day collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets.

DEA National Rx Take Back October 2021

On Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parish residents are encouraged to bring unused prescription drugs for disposal to the STPSO Administrative Building at 300 Brownswitch Road, in Slidell, or the STPSO Law Enforcement Complex at 2070 Collins Blvd., in Covington.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges can also be dropped off at the locations, provided lithium batteries are removed. However, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Any identifying information should be removed from containers before being deposited.