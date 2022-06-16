SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the Slidell Police Department was recognized by a community member after responding to a car accident.

On Facebook, the Slidell Police Department made a post of the “citizen compliment.”

Here is what was shared:

“I was involved in a car accident yesterday afternoon on my way home from school. A driver of a truck t-boned me while I was on Kensington Boulevard. Officer Goleman was on the scene within minutes of me calling 911. As you can imagine I was pretty shaken up. My head was hurting from the airbag hitting me and the hearing in my left ear diminished after the impact. Officer Goleman immediately came to check out if I was ok before moving my car out of the roadway. He took care of everything in a calm, professional, and expeditious manner. He made sure I had someone to come pick me up and even reassured me that I could go home and deal with the insurance company while he waited for the towing company to pick up my car. I can’t speak highly enough of the way that he handled the accident. I am ever thankful.

But there was something that struck me very familiar about Officer Goleman. I couldn’t peg it until I spoke with my son, a US Marine stationed at Camp Fuji in Japan. My son remembered him. He was the same officer that came to the aid of my son and daughter when he was t-boned back in December on Old Spanish Trail not even 24 hours after his landing on U.S. soil to visit after 1 year overseas. I was ever grateful then that he took such good care of my babies and made sure they were ok before I was able to get on the scene.

Officer Goleman is a wonderful representation of the Slidell Police Department. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, Officer Goleman! You are clearly in the profession that you are meant to be in. Just know that I am two times grateful for your dedication to the citizens of the City of Slidell and for the kindness you have shown to me and my family.

Again, I want to thank the Slidell Police Department for all that you do.

Sincerely,

Sue P.“