Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, the Slidell Police Department released information on the arrest of a Baton Rouge man. According to reports, 21-year-old, Rashawn Robinson-Mills was arrested Friday afternoon for being in possession of numerous stolen checks taken from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox, a stolen vehicle, and numerous narcotics and weapons charges.

According to police, on July 8, Slidell Police Detective Ben Williams was on pro-active patrol when he observed Robinson-Mills pulling a pistol from his waistband while leaving a gas station. The deputy said that he got into a 2016 Dodge Challenger, which was stolen and had a switched license plate.

During a traffic stop, Robinson-Mills was found to be in possession of 50+ stolen checks, which were taken from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in the Baton Rouge area. In addition, Robinson-Mills had an outstanding warrant from Pascagoula, Mississippi, for Fraud related charge.

Robinson-Mills was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of stolen things over $25K (stolen vehicle)

Illegal carrying of weapons

Illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a CDS

Possession of Schedule II CDS

Possession of Schedule I CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Switched license plate

Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purpose

Access device fraud

Fugitive

Robinson-Mills was booked into the Slidell City Jail and later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.