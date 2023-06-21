SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — A police chase in Slidell sent one officer to the hospital while the suspect remains at large, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., officers say during an investigation, they attempted to pull over the driver of an orange Dodge Charger near Highway 11 and I-12. Failing to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly led officers on a chase into Lacombe on Highway 190W.

In the midst of the pursuit, the Slidell Police Officer attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting another vehicle but reportedly overturned his cruiser sending him into a ditch where he struck a culvert.

Officers say the suspect got away and the officer was taken to Lakeview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have promising leads to identify the driver and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

