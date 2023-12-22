SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Crews are working to monitor a marsh fire in Slidell on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1, the fire is in the Highway 11 and Carr Drive area.

A crew is using a portable pump to monitor the fire. The fire district reports no homes are at risk at this time.

(Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)

