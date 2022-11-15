SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted rape of a 5-year-old girl.

Irvin T. Perry, 37, pleaded guilty to the sexual battery of the girl in an incident that occurred while he was babysitting her in June of 2015.

According to the St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery, the five-year-old victim told her mother that Perry had “touched” her and threatened to whip her if she told anyone. The victim’s brother was a witness, telling investigators that his sister was locked in a room with Perry, and when he peeked under the door he saw his sister’s clothes on the floor.

Perry at first claimed that the sexual contact was initiated by the victim.

Judge Ellen Creel ruled that Perry will go to prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

