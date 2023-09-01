SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man was killed, and another was injured in a two-car crash on an Interstate 10 off-ramp on Friday, Sept. 1.

Louisiana State Police troopers said they responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on the I-10 off-ramp to Oak Harbor Boulevard.

They said 32-year-old Steven Simmons Jr. was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima eastbound on the off-ramp when he came to a complete stop in the right lane. A 2002 Ford Ranger that was also traveling eastbound on the off-ramp crashed into the back of the Nissan.

Simmons was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford was also restrained and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to LSP, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts