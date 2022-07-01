SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— On Friday night, elected leaders in Slidell took their oaths of office.

This included plenty of familiar faces, like Mayor Greg Cromer, who ran unopposed.

Police Chief Randy Fandal also took his oath and spoke with WGNO about some of the big crime problems facing Slidell.

One issue Fandal says is becoming more prevalent is juvenile crime.

Less than two weeks ago, Slidell police arrested a 16-year-old who is accused of a shooting at an abandoned house on Effie Street.

Then earlier this week, SPD arrested five teenagers who are accused of shooting an Uber driver and stealing his car in New Orleans. The group then reportedly drove back to Slidell, where detectives believe the group was planning on more crimes.

“The juvenile crime here and in other areas across the country is out of control,” Chief Fandal told WGNO.

Fandal says police and sheriff’s offices in the area will need to work together because crime from one area can easily spread into another.