SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Early on Wednesday morning, the Slidell Police Department began investigating an incident near Salmen High School. According to the Slidell Police Department Facebook page, around 7 a.m., police asked residents at the Canterbury / The Lofts Apartments to shelter in place.

According to the Slidell Police Department, around 6. a.m., the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a unit in the apartment complex for 27-year-old, Tyrin Wiltz of New Orleans. Police say that he was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, narcotics charges, and a probation warrant.

The Slidell PD said that Wiltz did not comply and barricaded himself inside the apartment along with his girlfriend and two young children. After that, the Slidell Police S.W.A.T. team was called to the scene and negotiators immediately began to communicate with the Wiltz.

Police reported that Wiltz released his girlfriend and the two young children after negotiators convinced him to and eventually surrendered himself peacefully. The Slidell PD took him into custody. No one was injured.

The Slidell PD says that the New Orleans Police Department will take further action on the incident in relation to the actual charges.