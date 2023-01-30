SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — Four people are behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one man critically wounded over the weekend, according to St. Tammany deputies.

On Saturday (Jan. 28), Slidell deputies were investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. After determining the incident happened over city limits, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called in to take over.

Investigations led deputies to a home in Slidell on Shady Lane. Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Robbie Ray. A search warrant issued for the address led to the discovery of illegal drugs and evidence in the shooting.

Detectives also learned that individuals reportedly helped in removing evidence from the scene attempting to hide it from authorities.

The following subjects were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center:

18-year-old Robby Ray of Slidell:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Felony)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (Felony)

Obstruction of Justice (Felony

19-year-old Courtney Sessions of Slidell:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)

44-year-old Courtney Ray of Slidell:

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Justice (Felony)

22-year-old Yantrel Tyner of Slidell:

Obstruction of Justice (Felony)

Simple Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.

