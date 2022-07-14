DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of what they call a “serial armed robber.” According to the Slidell PD, 31-year-old, Kevin Borden of New Orleans allegedly robbed three Slidell gas stations in the past month.

Here are the three places police say he robbed:

June 16- Racetrac: 1717 Fremaux Ave.

June 26- Circle K: 350 Voters Rd.

July 3- Moody’s Time Saver: 2100 Gause Blvd. E.

Many local and state law enforcement agencies worked together to make the arrest. Slidell PD says that the New Orleans Police Department arrested Borden on Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for the following:

Possession of stolen things

Aggravated flight

Two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer,

Two counts of hit and run

The Slidell Police Department said that earlier in July they released a video of one of the armed robberies on social media. Police say that the video shows Borden getting away in his white Audi SUV. Because of the video, police were able to get a Crimestoppers tip where investigators were able to figure out where Borden lived. Police learned that he resided in New Orleans East. On Wednesday afternoon the NOPD attempted to approach Borden at his home. Borden did not comply and fled from his home by jumping into the white Audi SUV and ramming two law enforcement vehicles.

Police chased Borden and were able to apprehend him after he crashed the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found the same clothes and gun that he used during the armed robberies in Slidell.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “This dangerous individual was identified and arrested due to a combination of social media, a Crimestoppers tip, and good police work. This was not an easy one to solve, but several law enforcement agencies worked together to make this happen. Today is a big win for the good guys.”

When Borden is released from Orleans Parish Prison he will be transferred and face more charges in Slidell. Slidell Police say that he will be charged with the following:

Three (3) counts of Armed Robbery w/ a Firearm and three

Three (3) counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Slidell PD said that the investigation is still underway and he can have additional charges.