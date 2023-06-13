SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — The narcotics division of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received high praise after a successful week of ridding the streets of illegal weapons and drugs.

Sheriff Randy Smith said the deputies’ efforts led to several arrests. One of the first being on June 7, when detectives carried a search warrant on a Talisheek home on Boyd Davis Road. The search led to the discovery of 5.6 grams of methamphetamine, an assortment of drug paraphernalia, 13 morphine sulfate pills, and five unlawfully possessed firearms.

As a result of the investigation, deputies say 40-year-old Dustin Talley and 29-year-old Tyler Rendon were arrested on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Smith says 23-year-old Hailey Carter and 29-year-old Morgan Stratton were also arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stratton faces a see[parate charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance for the morphine pills.

The end of a two-month-long investigation, came on June 8, after STPSO Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on a Slidell home on E. Suncrest Loop and found thousands of grams of illegal substances.

During a search of the home, detectives discovered:

approximately 2329 grams of suspected marijuana

approximately 2255 grams of suspected THC cartridge pens

approximately 58 grams of suspected THC resin

approximately 17 grams of suspected THC capsules

approximately 1977 grams of suspected THC wax

approximately 2656 grams of suspected THC edibles

an assortment of drug paraphernalia associated with the packaging and sale of marijuana

Cash totaling $146,850 is believed to be from drug sales

a jet ski and a dirt bike believed to have been purchased with proceeds

Further investigation revealed a one-year-old child was living in the home while the drugs were present and being sold, according to St. Tammany deputies.

“We do not tolerate dealing drugs in our community, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has the best of the best out there investigating and arresting those responsible for selling drugs in our neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

As a result, deputies arrested, 24-year-old Blake Jackson and 23-year-old Haley Richmond on charges of possession with the Intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

That same day, detectives arrested 27-year-old Tracy Strickland on suspicions that he was distributing illegal drugs. An arrest warrant was obtained for his Joseph Street home in Slidell where they found 25 alprazolam tablets, 233 possibly counterfeit oxycodone tablets believed to contain fentanyl, a half ounce of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and an unlawfully possessed handgun.

Stricklan was taken into custody and charged with possession with the Intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with the Intent to distribute a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All subjects in custody have been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the parish is asked to visit the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website (www.STPSO.com), by calling 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.

