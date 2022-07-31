ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Abita Springs. The affected area is on the East side of Hwy 59.

The advisory runs through 12th and Walker Street and Highway 59 and Minkler. Officials say this is due to a car hitting a flushing line.

The water is expected to be completely restored within the hour. Therefore residents in the area are asked to boil their water for one minute before usage until the advisory is lifted.

Samples have been sent out for testing. Those signed up to receive emergency email notifications will be alerted when there is an update.

For additional information, residents can call 985-892-0711.