NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 26, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Steven Newsome as the shooter in the incident according to reports.

According to STPSO, before 6 p.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies were dispatched to the sports complex, which is located near the intersection of Highway 1085 and Highway 1077, after it was reported that shots were fired.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest for Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Criminal Damage, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm.

Further charges may be pending.

Anyone with information on Newsome’s whereabouts or with information about the incident itself, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.