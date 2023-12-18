MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Thousands are expected to be without power in Mandeville and Lacombe during a planned power outage on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Washington St. Tammany Electric Cooperative reported that during the outage, crews will be performing routine maintenance on its power supply transmission. This will affect the Mandeville and Lacombe substations.

The outage is expected to start at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to WSTE, 1,730 will be affected north of Interstate 12 in Mandeville, 2,853 will be affected south of I-12 in Mandeville and 1,657 will be affected in Lacombe.

“The time planned is to prevent less interruption during prime usage,” WSTE posted on Facebook.

