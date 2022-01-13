Photos: Firefighters respond to home engulfed in smoke and flames

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— St.Tammany Fire District No.1 responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames in Slidell on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

The St.Tammany Fire District 1. responded to reports of a building engulfed in flames on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the report of a residential structure fire located at 349 Mallard Drive.

According to reports, firefighters arrived on the scene in just under three minutes to find an approximate 1,300 square foot residence with smoke and flames.

Heavy smoke was showing from the eves, with flames starting to break through the roof on the right

the front corner of the home according to first responders.

Firefighters entered the structure and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The situation was under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire damage was mostly contained to the attic and master bedroom, although the rest

of the home suffered water damage from extinguishment efforts in the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries according to St.Tammany Fire District #1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.