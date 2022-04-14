COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A popular Covington burger and donut joint has temporarily closed its doors after its building sustained heavy damage during Wednesday night’s string of severe storms.

The Butter Krisp Diner announced on Facebook Thursday morning that it would be closed “until further notice” following after its roof collapsed during the storm.

Photos from the St. Tammany Fire District #12, show barstools surrounded by the roof’s framework and an insulation duct.

Authorities say 16 people were inside the diner when the roof caved in, however, no injuries were reported.