ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police report that a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

LSP officials said troopers responded to the crash on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge in St. Tammany Parish around 10:30 a.m.

They said an initial investigation shows a pedestrian was walking into the travel lanes of Interstate 10 westbound while a Freightliner was driving west in the right lane. The Freightliner then reportedly hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and routine toxicology samples were collected.

The LSP did not identify the pedestrian.

