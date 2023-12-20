COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Covington hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Covington Police Department reported that officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. at St. Tammany Parish Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford 14-passenger shuttle van hit the pedestrian in the parking lot as it was making a left turn. The pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk at the time.

According to the CPD, the pedestrian was seriously injured and hospitalized. The driver of the Ford and its three passengers were uninjured.

Though investigators don’t suspect impairment to be a factor, a routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver of the Ford.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts