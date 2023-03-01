PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO)— A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Pearl Rive Tuesday (Feb. 28), according to the St. Tammany Parish Deputies.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 6 p.m. a GMC Terrain heading east in the 36000 block of Pine Street Extension, attempted to enter a driveway when they crossed into the path of a motorcycle heading west driven by 36-year-old Gary Teague.

Teague reportedly crashed into the truck and suffered fatal injuries. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

It is no known if Teague was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but his body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for evaluation. The suggested cause of death as of now is multiple blunt force trauma with the manner of death being ruled as accidental.

The crash remains in the preliminary stages of the investigation anyone with information is asked to contact James Hartman at 504.458.4600.

