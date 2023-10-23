SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish deputies report the roadway was reopened.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed after a multi-vehicle crash in Slidell on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near mile marker 268. That’s roughly three to four miles from the Mississippi state line.

The sheriff’s office is on the scene working the crash with the Louisiana State Police.

The westbound lanes are shut down at mile marker 269.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts