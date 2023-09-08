UPDATE:

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell police said at 2:55 p.m. that the interstate was reopened. Drivers should expect delays.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A car crash on Interstate 10 caused the roadway to be shut down on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Slidell Police Department reported the “major” crash around 2:20 p.m. All traffic is being diverted to Gause Boulevard.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

