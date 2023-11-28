PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the Honey Island Swamp exit have been shut down due to an overturned 18-wheeler, according to traffic officials.

The incident was first reported at 4 a.m. in a post on X (Twitter).

Responders with the St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District report they were called to the scene of a crash involving the 18-wheeler and a sedan on I-59 near mile marker 10.

Officials said the truck was hauling live chickens. One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Traffic in the area was detoured off Military Road onto Highway 11 as cleanup efforts began.

As of 7 a.m., the traffic has been diverted to exit three at Pearl River. Drivers are asked to avoid the I-59 northbound going to Mississippi.

WGNO will provide an update once more information is made available.

