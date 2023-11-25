SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell’s Mayor Greg Cromer is dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents through increased recreational activities. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with the mayor about what’s new and what’s coming.

“If you build it, they will come,” Cromer said.

For the past five and a half months, Cromer has been developing sports facilities for families to enjoy. Just two months ago, the new Henry Calamari Memorial Tennis Center opened up, and for Slidell families like the Rizks, it’s a love affair.

“We are so excited to have fantastic new courts. They are just first class, really. For years, we’ve been playing with cracks in the concrete,” said Slidell resident Jill Rizk.

She went on to say, “The courts are fancy. We are not used to that.”

“We took everything out, dug down a couple of feet, back-filled with good, solid clay and sand, and we got everything stable,” Cromer said.

Investing in Slidell’s recreational activities truly scores, now and into the future.

“Who knows, the next Venus or Serena Williams may come from the City of Slidell,” Cromer said.

The Mayor is serving up lots of fun for families, not only with the tennis courts, but also with their new skate park.

“I came out of the office one afternoon and there were five or six kids at City Hall skateboarding around complex,” Cromer said.

So he talked to the skaters about it.

“If I built a skate park, would that help you out?” They said, “Man, it would be great if you could do that.” I asked, “Would it get you off the streets and out of places like this?” They replied, “We love that.” So I said, “When I get you a skate park, I want you to leave my City Hall alone,” Cromer said.

And just like the tennis courts, when you build it, they will come.

“I think they are making wise choices as in the way they spend their money,” Rizk said.

The new skate park will be built in John Slidell Park and they will be breaking ground in December. Plans for pickleball courts are also in the works.

