ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — New safety precautions will be in place at St. Tammany public school graduations at Southeastern University.

In 2022, there was a shooting at the Hammond High graduation ceremony on Southeastern’s campus along with one at the Morris Jeff Community School ceremony at Xavier University that left the grandmother of a graduate dead and two wounded.

This year everyone attending a St. Tammany graduation will have to go through a metal detector and any bags larger than a small clutch will have to be clear.

For more details on the bag policy and a list of banned items, visit stpsb.org.

