COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office broke ground at the location of their new Third District Criminal Patrol Station Wednesday (Mar. 8).

Its location, just off Highway 21, near the I12, according to Sheriff Randy Smith, will reinforce his promise to improve response times, centralize manpower and increase visibility in the growing community.

“The location is ideal and was chosen as it provides easy access to Highway 21 as well as to two separate I-12 exits,” Sheriff Smith added.

A plan to restructure patrol districts by increasing the number from three to four was put in place in March 2022. Soon after Sheriff Smith revealed the purchasing of property at 16189 E. Brewster Road in Covington and advertised for bids to construct the new station.

Cox Parker Contractors out of Mandeville won the bid and have chosen to mirror the new 5,500-square-foot building after the Slidell Law Enforcement Complex but on a smaller scale.

Once completed the new facility will replace the temporary station and house:

Property crimes investigators

Community relations deputies

Traffic deputies

Representatives from the agency’s Crisis Intervention Team

28 additional patrol deputies

“Since taking office, I have been dedicated to making the best use of taxpayer dollars while holding true to my promise to improve response times and increase visibility in our community. The construction of this new patrol district office on the western end of our parish is a good thing for St. Tammany, and I am excited to see it come to fruition,” said Sheriff Smith.

Construction is set to be completed by Spring 2024.

