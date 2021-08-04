Names released of two 16-year-old girls killed in St. Tammany car crash Wednesday

LACOMBE, La — The Saint Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office released the names Wednesday evening of the two teenagers who were killed earlier in the day in a car crash.

According to the coroner’s office, Chloe Shartle of Covington and Makayla Bonura of Madisonville, both 16-years old, died from blunt force trauma due to the car crash.

The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened a little after midnight on Guste Island Road near Madisonville.

Deputies say two other 16-year-old girls, including the driver, were also in the car and were injured in the crash. They were taken to a local hospital, but there is no update on their conditions. No other vehicles were involved, they say.

At the scene, accident investigators used red paint to mark the path of the car, a white Honda Civic. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and hit two trees, a utility box and two signs, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a written news release, Sheriff Randy Smith released this statement about the crash.

“My heartfelt prayers go out to all of the families involved. While it is always a tragedy when young lives are lost, it is especially challenging to have something like this happen in our community just days away from the start of the new school year. My thoughts are also with the friends of these girls as they return to class mourning two of their classmates.”

