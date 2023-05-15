SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell Police Department has partnered with law enforcement agencies from surrounding cities, to aid in the search and capture of a suspect in either a possible vehicle theft or carjacking.

According to Slidell Officers, the chase began at Club 4 Fitness on Brownswitch Rd. which continued to New Orleans East to the Michoud Blvd exit. The wanted subject reportedly crashed into the wooded area and then took off on foot.

Slidell police say the suspect is reportedly armed.

The Slidell Poice Department, the New Orleans Police Department along with the FBI is helping to locate the person. Officers and deputies are also using K9s and drones to help capture the subject.

