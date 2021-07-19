Motorist shot multiple times while driving through Alton

ALTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported a shooting incident that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday in Alton, La.

According to a STPSO report, a man called 911 after being shot while driving his white Mazda sedan down North Second Street toward North 12th Street.

The victim was shot multiple times when one or more individuals opened fire. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. None of his wounds were life-threatening.

A motive has not been determined, however STPSO detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Rudolph with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 726-7849 or by calling Central Dispatch at (985) 898-2338.