SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A man is dead on the North Shore after Slidell Police say he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Darion Causey was killed in the two-vehicle collision just before 9:00 on Old Spanish Trail.

An early investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was headed east on Old Spanish Trail and tried to make a left turn onto I-10E when the car failed to yield to an oncoming Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Causey.

The motorcycle struck the Ford, ejecting Causey on impact. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

SPD says that although impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, toxicology samples were collected from both drivers for analysis. It remains unclear if excessive speed was also a potential factor in the collison.

No charges have been filed in the investigation, which remains ongoing.