Mandeville testing flood sensor to improve flood response and control measures

MANDEVILLE, La — Mandeville and Saint Tammany Parish are testing a flood sensor that could help the city respond more quickly when water rises and plan better to control flooding in the future.

The sensor is solar powered and uses a wireless signal to send alerts when flooding begins. The city is testing the device along Lakeshore Drive, an area that is prone to flooding.

If the city likes the way the device works, workers plan to apply for grant money to purchase more of the sensor to be distributed in other areas of the city that also flood.

