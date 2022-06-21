“LemonAid Day for Animals” Mandeville sisters raise money to help animals in need

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

That is how a charitable enterprise all started 10 years ago.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, ten years ago 7-year-old Jence Simms wanted to raise money to feed a malnourished horse. Simms’s idea turned into a reality when her parents and younger sister Gemma found a way to raise money by selling lemonade.

The sisters sold lemonade outside their home in Mandeville for .50 cents a cup. They were able to raise $160 dollars and gave the money to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Impressed with Jence’s and Gemma’s success, HSLA asked the sisters if they could turn it into a statewide event that would encourage other kids to get involved.

The sisters agreed to lend their help, and their fundraising program grew to include more than a hundred youngsters in the years that followed and became known as LemonAid Day for Animals.

Jence, who is now 17, wanted to do one last fundraiser before heading off to college.

Just like 10 years ago, Jence enlisted the help of Gemma and her family and friends, and they plan to host another lemonade event to raise funds for HSLA.

The sisters will operate a lemonade stand in front of their grandmother’s home located at 22 Hyacinth Drive, Covington, Saturday, June 25th, from 10 am-noon.

Cups of lemonade will sell for $1.00, but larger donations will be gladly accepted.

HSLA also plans to sell virtual cups of lemonade throughout the week on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA. Together, they hope to raise more than $800.

HSLA encourages pet lovers in the area to visit the sisters and support their efforts by buying a cup of lemonade, dropping off supplies of pet food, or making a donation online at www.humanela.org.

In an open field, write “Lemonaid day”.

Checks and money orders can also be mailed to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174.